Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.67.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,522,254. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

