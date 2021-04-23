Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

