Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,266. The company has a market cap of $389.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.