Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.49 million, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.