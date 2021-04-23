Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after buying an additional 1,910,685 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 641,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

