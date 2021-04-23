Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 987 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 88,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,466. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

