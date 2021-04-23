Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.48. 266,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.