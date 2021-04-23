Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,428. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

