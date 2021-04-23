CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

CWXZF stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

