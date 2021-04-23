Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.85

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $25.94. Canfor shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 34,678 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFPZF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

