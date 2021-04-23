Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$489.58.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$2.77 on Thursday, reaching C$461.73. 84,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,411. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$465.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$443.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

