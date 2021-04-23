Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $403.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $402.00 to $403.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.64.

CP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.14. 32,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,815. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $214.54 and a one year high of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

