Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS.

Shares of CP stock traded up $12.26 on Thursday, reaching $367.56. 1,280,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,815. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $214.54 and a 1 year high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.70. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

