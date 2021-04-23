Canaccord Genuity Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.11. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.