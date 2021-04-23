Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 102,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,086,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 4.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

