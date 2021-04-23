Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,961.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 101,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 96,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,270. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,612,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

