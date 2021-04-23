Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $26.02

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.02, but opened at $26.98. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

CALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $673.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.42.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

