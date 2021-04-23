Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

