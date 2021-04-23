Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,195. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.63 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.