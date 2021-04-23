Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

