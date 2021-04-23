Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 76,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

