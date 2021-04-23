Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.95. 2,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,358. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $539.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.68. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

