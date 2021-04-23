Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. 16,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,415. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $99.76 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

