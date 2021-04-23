Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

