CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 12,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

