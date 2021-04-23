CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $258.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.36. CACI International has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $266.31.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

