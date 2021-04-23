CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.000-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.71 and a 200 day moving average of $237.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.22.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

