Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

