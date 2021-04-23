Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 631 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $371.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.62 and a 200 day moving average of $361.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

