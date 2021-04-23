BWS Financial Comments on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

