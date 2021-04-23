Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The stock has a market cap of $494.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

