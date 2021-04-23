Busey Wealth Management Sells 52 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.