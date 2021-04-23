Busey Wealth Management Sells 40 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $343.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

