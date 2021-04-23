Busey Wealth Management Buys 660 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

