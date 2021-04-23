Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

BURL opened at $323.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.54. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $330.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

