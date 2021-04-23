Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $57.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 89,055 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

