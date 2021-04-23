BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

