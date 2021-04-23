BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,795 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

