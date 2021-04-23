BTIG Research Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Neutral

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

