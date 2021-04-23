BTIG Research Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Neutral

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.
Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
