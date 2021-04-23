Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,147. The firm has a market cap of $885.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

