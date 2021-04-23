Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85. 324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

