Brokers Set Expectations for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

NDAQ opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.82 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

