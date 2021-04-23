Brokers Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

WTFC opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

