Brokers Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 46.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

