Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target at $22.83

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,390. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $461.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

