Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target at $66.38

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 246,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,427. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

