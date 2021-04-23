Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT at $8.83

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 12,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

