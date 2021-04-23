Brokerages Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $14.00

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BRKL traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $15.78. 17,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

