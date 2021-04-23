Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Target Price at $27.22

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

ALDX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

