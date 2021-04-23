Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $101.96

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

